Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 37th birthday in style on Thursday, August 1, in Paris with her husband, Mathias Boe, and her sister, Shagun Pannu. She shared some moments from the celebration with her fans.

Taapsee Pannu cuts birthday cake with hubby Mathias Boe in Paris

Taapsee Pannu is enjoying a lovely trip to Paris while also supporting her husband, former Olympic medalist Mathias Boe, at the Paris Olympics 2024. Mathias Boe, a well-known badminton player, is currently coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. This week, Taapsee was spotted cheering for them at the Paris Olympics matches.

The actress posted a video from her birthday celebration with her husband, Mathias Boe, and her sister, Shagun Pannu. In the caption, she jokingly wrote, "If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake."

In the video, Taapsee humorously points out a mistake on the cake's date, telling Mathias that he should have written her age below her birth year instead of next to it, making it look like she was born in 1937. Her playful banter with Mathias highlights the fun and relatable dynamics of many couples.

Taapsee Pannu enjoys Paris Olympics 2024

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Paris for the ongoing Olympic Games 2024, went on a dinner date with her husband, Mathias Boe. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Taapsee dropped a picture showing Mathias at the event venue. Along with the picture shared on Instagram, the 'Dunki' actress wrote, "Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today."

Work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to enthral fans with upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the romantic thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is a new twist in the lives of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.