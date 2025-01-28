Breaking News
Updated on: 28 January,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akanksha Sharma prepares to make her mark with an impressive slate of four films in 2025. The talented newcomer will kick off her journey with Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Akanksha Sharma Pic/Instagram

Indian cinema is all set to welcome a new star as Akanksha Sharma prepares to make her mark with an impressive slate of four films in 2025. The talented newcomer will kick off her journey with Tera Yaar Hoon Main, an emotional entertainer helmed by Milap Zaveri. Co-starring Aman Indra Kumar, the film revolves around themes of friendship and relationships, offering Akanksha a chance to showcase her versatility.


In her second project, Akanksha will take on a pivotal role in the period drama Kesari Veer, sharing screen space with veterans Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi. The film promises an epic tale of bravery and sacrifice, with Akanksha stepping into a powerful role in this ambitious narrative.


Akanksha is also set to make her Telugu debut with Laila, a romantic drama co-starring the energetic Vishwak Sen. Scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, the film is already creating buzz with its captivating storyline and chart-topping music, highlighting Akanksha’s charm and screen presence.


Rounding out her debut year, Akanksha will star in an action-comedy, her second collaboration with Milap Zaveri, which is set to go on floors this year.

Sharing her excitement, Akanksha said, "I’m incredibly grateful to be living my dream and working on such exciting projects with amazing teams. It feels surreal to see my hard work finally take shape, and I’m thrilled to embark on this journey."

With her striking blend of beauty, talent, and a lineup that spans diverse genres, Akanksha Sharma is gearing up to be one of the most promising newcomers in Indian cinema. As she prepares to step into the spotlight, all eyes are on her to deliver a memorable debut in 2025.

