Divya Dutta has taken to her Instagram to pen a long and heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan as she expressed her love and admiration for him

In Pic: Divya Dutta and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Divya Dutta shares heartfelt message for Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I could never describe what he means to me’ x 00:00

Divya Dutta, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in several films, met him very recently during the grand birthday bash of Javed Akhtar. During their meeting, Divya got a chance to click a few pictures with one of the biggest superstars of the industry. Now, Dutta has taken to her Instagram to pen a long and heartfelt note for Big B as she expressed her love and admiration for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya Dutta shares heartfelt message to Amitabh Bachchan

Divya shared a picture with Big B that has her sitting near him. In the picture, Divya can be seen slaying a brown kurta look paired with big oxidized earrings, while Amitabh Bachchan was spreading his charm in a red printed jacket. While sharing this picture on her Instagram, Divya wrote, "I could never describe in words what he means to me... how watching him weave his magic on the big screen gave me a connection with the world of movies, how doing 4 films with him (shared screen space in Baghban and Last Lear) left me yearning for more... how generous he has always been..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

She further continued and shared, "How will I ever forget his prompt response to launch my book on Ma (truly special), and how whenever I meet him, there’s so much I want to say... par all I do is feel that immense joy of just being with him... Just to say... thank you @amitabhbachchan sir... for being who you are... always wishing you lots of love n regards..."

About Javed Akhtar’s bday bash

Javed Akhtar turned 80 on January 17, and it was a grand celebration with Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, wife Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan marking their attendance at the celebration.

Earlier, Urmila Matondkar had shared a series of inside pictures from the celebration. Urmila, while sharing the pictures from the grand bash, wrote, "An absolute epic day that it was... with some of the best talents our industry has!! An afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration, and great camaraderie 🥰❤️

Because it was a special birthday of someone very special to all of us... ‘Jaadu’ in the real sense, as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades... #oneandonly @jaduakhtar ❤️ Thank you, dearest @azmishabana18, for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."