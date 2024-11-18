In response to actor Imran Zahid’s RTI application, Ministry of Culture states it has ‘no information’ on restrictions imposed on working with Pak artistes; actor, who is adapting Humsafar, appalled at opaque system

The 2011 Pakistani show, Humsafar, starred (from left) Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan

Listen to this article Theatre actor Imran Zahid gets RTI response from Ministry on restrictions imposed on working with Pakistani artists x 00:00

On September 12, Imran Zahid, a Delhi-based theatre actor had filed a Right to Information (RTI) petition seeking clarity on whether the Indian government prevents Pakistani film and theatre artistes from working in India, and if any restrictions have been imposed on cross-border collaborations (Concerned whether our projects will face a ban, October 2). At the time, he was assured of a response by mid-November. On November 11, Zahid received a reply from the Ministry of Culture, which stated that it had “no information” or response to offer on the queries. “The system can’t be so opaque for us,” says a disappointed Zahid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of clarity impacts the theatre actor-director as he is making a stage adaptation of the popular Pakistani show, Humsafar, which starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, and first aired in 2011. Before beginning the casting process for the play, Zahid wanted to know whether Pakistani artistes are permitted to perform in India. “I submitted an RTI request to both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). My intent was to uncover any official stance or guidelines that could impact Pakistani artistes’ participation in Indian films, music, and theatre. Surprisingly, the MIB [in October-end] claimed that it had no information on this issue, suggesting it wasn’t within their jurisdiction. [In my petition], I even cited former Minister of State VK Singh’s words, who had publicly addressed similar questions in Parliament. [In conjunction], the MEA responded [in mid-October]. Its response was terse, stating that it did not possess the requested information and directed me back to the MIB, and the Ministry of Culture!”

Imran Zahid

With the recent evasive response from the Ministry of Culture, Zahid says he is unable to make informed decisions about the Humsafar adaptation. He is shocked at how the government is not offering transparency in the matter, only throwing him into an endless loop. He asserts, “When government policies directly affect people’s professional decisions, transparency isn’t a mere formality; it’s a necessity. In the absence of clear guidance, I’ve advised my colleagues to refrain from engaging in projects involving Pakistani artistes. The lack of clarity restricts our ability to create and collaborate. A simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from the government would enable us to plan responsibly, avoid guesswork, and proceed with confidence.”

Zahid now plans to approach the MIB, the Ministry of Culture, and the First Appellate Authority at the MEA again to seek a definitive response. “I am now appealing for a straightforward ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response on this matter,” he states.