Actor Naveen Kasturia and his bride Shubhanjali Sharma looked bespoke in traditional outfits as the actor applied sindoor to his ladylove and took pheras

Naveen Kasturia, known for his work in the OTT space, and is considered one of the bankable actors in the medium, tied the knot with his girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma on Tuesday. Sharing pictures from his intimate wedding, Naveen wrote on Instagram, “Chat mangni pat byaah!” Naveen and his bride looked bespoke in traditional outfits as the actor applied sindoor to his ladylove and took pheras as seen in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen Kasturia (@naveenkasturia)

Who is Naveen Kasturia?

Naveen Kasturia is known for Breathe: Into the Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan, TVF Pitchers, and Aspirants. Three of his web shows are in the IMDb Top 250 TV shows list. He started his career working as an assistant director on the film Jashnn and then assisted Dibakar Banerjee on the critically acclaimed experimental film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and Shanghai.

In 2011, filmmaker Amit Masurkar of Newton fame offered a movie to him, titled Sulemani Keeda. Released in 2014, the movie proved to be a turning point in his career. Naveen did a few more sketches with The Viral Fever before Pitchers happened. He also appeared in Bose: Dead/Alive and played leading roles in Waah Zindagi and Thinkistan.

Naveen Kasturia came to Mumbai to become a writer

Naveen was recently seen in Mithya: The Dark Chapter with Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani. The second season of the psychological drama is packed with more twists, suspense, and intense thrills.

Talking about his character in season 2 of the show, Naveen told IANS, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Mithya Season 2, where I play an aspiring author. It’s a role that resonates with my own journey in many ways. When I first came to Mumbai, I thought writing would be my entry into the film industry. I believe that my passion for reading and storytelling helps me enrich my performance, allowing me to connect deeply with the character”.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the mystery drama revolves around a Hindi professor Juhi Adhikari (played by Huma Qureshi), who accuses a student of plagiarism, only to get entangled in a web of secrets and lies. While Juhi, the daughter of an eminent writer, tries to prove that her achievements have nothing to do with her prodigy, she is also seen locking horns with her student, Rhea Rajguru, the daughter of one of the top college benefactors.