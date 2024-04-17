Breaking News
Up and about No one can have just one
Up and about: No one can have just one

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Confused between accepting sweets from Parineeti Chopra or taking pictures of her, fans throng outside Siddhivinayak temple to catch a glimpse of the star. Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: No one can have just one

Parineeti Chopra

Gym barabar gym



Working out seems to have worn out Gene Goodenough and Kartik Aaryan, but nothing will deter Preity Zinta from flashing her dimpled smile


Mommy & Me

Catching up with her mother for a late-night dinner, Sshura Khan is spotted dutifully holding her hand as they exit the eatery

Family outing

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is seen with her little ones, Viaan and Samisha, after a luncheon with other mommies and their kids. The colour-coordinated family looks cute, no?

Acche din

These days Aditya Roy Kapur seems to be enjoying basking in his popularity. Gone are the days when he played second fiddle to other heroes. Seen leaving Karan Johar’s Bandra office, we wonder if the two are in talks to make a blockbuster

Yeh joke tha?

Always one to make others laugh, Maniesh Paul turns his charm on, leaving Esha Gupta in splits. Someone share the joke, please

Proud family

The wide smile on Pooja Hegde’s parents’ faces, after seeing paparazzi gathered to click their daughter’s pictures, is telling of their joy. The family was spotted celebrating Manjunath Hegde’s birthday with an intimate lunch

Just in

Vicky Kaushal and Karisma Kapoor

