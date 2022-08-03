Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor on learning cricket for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'

The actress caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor who has just had a big release with 'Good Luck Jerry' is looking forward to several releases in the coming months, from 'Bawaal' to 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' 'Dostana 2' and a film with dad Boney Kapoor, among others.

The actress has been learning cricket for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She said, "A couple of shots very well to me. The cover drive, I think I'm fairly decent at. I need to work on the pull shot. Square cut is tough for me, switch hit I need to work on a bit but it's work in progress. I really have fun!"

When quizzed about Collin D'Cunha's 'Dostana 2' that had run into controversy after Kartik Aaryan was replaced, the actress said, 'You probably know more than I do at this point.'

Brother Arjun Kapoor has also had a release last week with 'Ek Villain Returns' speaking about that film, the actress said, "I intend on watching it in the theatre. I saw the trailer and was so excited because it seems like such a commercial, interesting new film after so long. He's playing such a different character and getting appreciation as well. I'm very excited to see the film though I haven't seen it yet."

Also Read: Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor opens up on sister Khushi Kapoor's debut with 'The Archies'