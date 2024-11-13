After many were left disappointed for not being able to secure a spot at the Mumbai shows, the Grammy-winning band, Coldplay announced a fourth show in India

Chris Martin of Coldplay Pic/AFP

After the Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India, it courted controversy after its tickets were sold for an inflated price. After many were left disappointed for not being able to secure a spot at the Mumbai shows, the band announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Coldplay’s new show in Ahmedabad

Coldplay’s X account shared, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED. The band will play their biggest-ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets are on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST.” The most expensive ticket costs Rs 12,500.

Coldplay ticket scam

Last month, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay concert. During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards, etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said. The move came after multiple FIRs were registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales.

Coldplay’s Mumbai shows

The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band was added for January 21.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

In addition to performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collections including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime'.

Since launching in March 2022, the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide.