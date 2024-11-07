India-origin woman Anita Verma-Lallian purchased Friends star Matthew Perry's LA home where he was found dead for a massive sum. She performed a Hindu puja before settling into the house

Matthew Perry, an actor well-known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the TV show FRIENDS, passed away a year ago at his Los Angeles home. Now, an Indian origin woman named Anita Verma-Lallian, has purchased the house and moved into it. She is a real estate developer and a film producer who bought the house for a whopping 8.55 million dollars (Rs 72.04 crore) in an off-market deal. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the griha-pravesh puja and spoke about buying the house and honouring the memory of Matthew Perry.

Indian-origin woman performs Hindu puja at Perry's former house

Sitting by the pool of the house, Anita performed puja with a priest presiding. Sharing a couple of photos of the puja and the house, Anita wrote, “We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was “the one” and decided to write an offer on it immediately.”

She added, "As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing."

Matthew Perry bought the luxurious 3500 square feet property in 2020 for 6 million dollars (Rs 50.5 core). The home includes four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, living room, dining room, and a kitchen. It also has a built-in wine wall, and minimalistic white-and-gray cabinetry. This was among Matthew Perry’s several properties. The actor also owned a penthouse in LA which was later bought by Rihanna for 21 million dollars. He also had a beach house in Malibu.

Preserving Perry’s Legacy

Lallian expressed her admiration for the iconic elements of the home and emphasized her commitment to preserving aspects of Perry’s legacy. She noted plans to keep some unique design features, including the Batman logo in the pool.

"We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying. It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it ," she wrote.