Lightyear Movie Review: Animation craft is superior but the narration is enervating

Updated on: 17 June,2022 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Pixar gives Lightyear a new voice in Chris Evans (replacing Tim Allen). This story is set millions of light-years from our planetary home. The screenplay sets off with “Toy Story” references before Buzz begins to set-up his own dramatic path

A still from the Lightyear


Lightyear
Cast (voices): Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, James Brolin, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Director: Angus MacLane
Rating: 2.5/5

The ‘Toy Story’ hero Buzz Lightyear’s advent into solo territory isn’t one to warm the cockles of your heart. Pixar has done a fabulous job on the animation tech front but the story-telling craft is just too woebegone to be entertaining. Directed and co-written by Angus MacLane who worked on a number of Pixar projects since 1998’s A Bug’s Life, this chance to step up and helm his own feature was definitely a challenging one. But Angus MacLane isn’t up to snuff here.




