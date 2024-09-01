Taking to the social media platform Weverse, BTS member Jungkook shared a heartfelt message, thanking the ARMY for their birthday wishes. Take a look at what he said!

BTS Jungkook

Listen to this article Amid military service, BTS Jungkook thanks ARMY for their birthday wishes x 00:00

Today is BTS' Jungkook's birthday, and even while serving in the military, he made sure to express his gratitude to his fans. Taking to the social media platform Weverse, Jungkook shared a heartfelt message, thanking the ARMY for their birthday wishes.

BTS Jungkook thanks ARMY for heartfelt birthday wishes on Weverse

He wrote, "ARMY, you all, thank you for wishing me for my birthday. I'm doing well. I'll try my best to finish the rest of the military service well too. I hope you guys are doing well in this time too!"

BTS Jungkook thanks ARMY for heartfelt birthday wishes, take a look:

BTS J Hope sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Kookie on his special day

UARMYHOPE WISHED HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO JUNGKOOK!!

🐿️: Happy birthday, my little brother. Let’s stay healthy and complete our military service safely.#jhope #jungkook pic.twitter.com/vewcWJKWn8 — ☆ (@archivekukk) September 1, 2024

BTS' J Hope took to Instagram to wish fellow band member on his special day. The Korean singer simply put a picture of Kookie on a black screen and wrote, " Happy birthday, my little brother. Let’s stay healthy and complete our military service safely."

BTS ARMY in the Phillippines celebrates BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday

The BTS ARMY in the Phillippines conducted a blood donation camp on Jungkook’s birthday. According to several posts on X, formerly Twitter, the fans organized a ‘Bloodletting Drive’ in collaboration with the Philippine Red Cross, where they collected donations of 140+ bags of blood.

BTS' Jungkook’s birthday celebrations across the world

Jungkook’s birthday advertisements have been playing at the Incheon airport. Besides that cafes are also putting up celebratory decor for the BTS singer. Meanwhile, the US and UK fans have organised light shows in honour of ‘Golden’ (Jungkook’s album). Gold and green lights will shine on the Capital Wheel at National Harbour and Morrison Bridge at Portland in the US. The same will take place at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK.

BTS' Jungkook to come out with his documentary 'I Am Still'

Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18.