BTS member J-hope never fails to make ARMY go crazy with his sunshine personality. The K-pop star, who has been discharged on October 17, 2024, went live on Tuesday and shared with fans that he is in Los Angeles, enjoying his time alone in the U.S. While talking to ARMY, he also mentioned that he feels a bit nervous and shared, "It's been a while since I've been live. I'm staying here [in LA] alone, and I wanted to try this—enjoying life in the US alone."

Why J-hope came live

If only we could take our eyes off his cute expressions, we might have realized that he hinted at something big. During his live session, he shared, "I wanted to let you know that I'm preparing a lot for all of you." As he wrapped up the session, he explained the reason for going live, saying, "The reason I came on live is because I thought you might be curious about what and how I've been doing lately, and I thought just letting you know things like this is important. I came because I miss you."

J-hope gives an update on a possible tour

Further updating fans about the possibility of a tour, he said, "People keep mentioning a tour, aha. Everyone, do you want me to do a tour?" He then asked the viewers, "Where would I not want to go?" At this, ARMY went crazy, dropping several locations, to which he responded, "I'd want to go to them even if it's not a tour."

As soon as J-hope mentioned the possibility of not having a tour, fans started flooding the comments. One wrote, "I didn’t hear anything after he said 'tour.'" Another commented, “‘If it’s not a tour’ = fansign era J-hope, maybe?” A third person said, "Take your time, my love. I'll wait for you and the rest of the members. I love you guys."

J-hope on returning from the Military

J-Hope and Jin have completed their mandatory military service, while the other BTS members—Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, and RM—are still serving. After being discharged from the military, J-hope thanked his fans and reporters during a media interaction. He said, “I have to say a word of thanks. Firstly, thank you so much. I was discharged from the military in good health. Thank you, really. I want to thank all the reporters who came this long way. And I was able to finish my service well and in good health, thanks to the fans.”