BTS: J-Hope shares new pics in uniform as he completes military training, RM cheers for him

BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has shared his first update from the military as he completed his basic training. The rapper shared two photos, posing in his uniform, alongwith a small message for the BTS fandom, the ARMY. "ARMYs, I've completed (training) well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, so I was able to work hard while receiving training!!! I'll continue to work hard and show you good sides of me during the rest of my time where ill be wearing the uniform (sic)! I love you," he wrote.

Fellow band member RM aka Kim Namjoon commented on J-Hope's post on Weverse and said, "You worked hard, Hoba!"

Last month, J-Hope enlisted in the 36th New Military Education Center in Wonju, where he was to take part in five weeks of basic training before being assigned his station. According to reports, J-Hope entered the enlistment barracks quietly in two black vans. All the other BTS members turned up to bid him farewell as he began his mandatory military service.

A day earlier, BTS' label BigHit Music had put out a notice for fans, asking them not to send gifts to J-Hope's military camp. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit said, "Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period."

"Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY."

The statement also read, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

J-Hope is the second Bangtan member to enter the military. Eldest member Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, began his military service in December 2022.

