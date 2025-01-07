During one of the episodes of Squid Game Season 2, fans noticed a cameraman lurking in the background as he filmed with his camera

In Pic: Cameraman in Squid Game 2 episode

The excitement for Squid Game season 2 was at its peak, but now, days after the release of the series, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a major goof-up in one of the most important scenes of the show. During one of the episodes of Squid Game Season 2, fans noticed a cameraman lurking in the background as he filmed with his camera. This shows that even a team of editors can miss a thing or two here and there, but nothing escapes fans' eyes. Now, the video of the particular clip is going viral on social media.

Big Goof up of Squid Game 2

In the video, which is now going viral, a cameraman can be faintly seen in the background of Episode 7 of the second season at 22:39. SPOILER ALERT! The cameraman can be seen in the scene where Gi-hun and his gang attack the guards at their facility. This viral clip has triggered a meme fest on social media, with fans calling it out.

A user reacting to the viral clip said, “Someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid-episode.” Another wrote, “Squid Game got exposed!” A third commented, "One of the cameramen spotted in Squid Game Season 2 😂 Big mistake."

One netizen shared, "Bro, I saw a cameraman in one of the scenes of Squid Game Season 2… #SquidGame2 🫠"

What to expect from Season 3?

The third season of Squid Game will be its last, the show’s creator, director, writer, and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has previously confirmed. Season 3 of the series will drop in 2025 and will continue to focus on Seong Gi-hun’s revenge on the creators of Squid Game. Hwang told Variety earlier this month that a more specific release date will likely be announced "soon."

Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger, and viewers are eager to see what happens in Season 3. There were also post-credit scenes after the last episode of Season 2. “If you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you,” Hwang told Variety.

The director also hinted that the battle between Seong Gi-hun and Front Man would continue.