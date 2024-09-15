Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Koratala Siva—were present at the interview where Jr NTR praised Janhvi's fluency in Telugu

Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article Here’s why Jr NTR was ‘shocked’ when he saw Janhvi Kapoor on the set of Devara: Part 1 x 00:00

Devara Part 1 is Janhvi Kapoor's first Telugu film, in which she stars opposite Jr NTR. The film, set to release on September 27, is an action drama. Currently, the cast is on a promotional spree, and they recently participated in a chat hosted by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Devara: Part 1 cast—Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Koratala Siva—were present at the interview where Jr NTR praised Janhvi's fluency in Telugu and her performance in the film.

Jr NTR praised Janhvi Kapoor

During the conversation, Vanga asked Janhvi how different it was to work in Telugu cinema, to which her co-star Jr NTR interrupted and said, “I was shocked when I saw her. Ye ladki aayi hai Bombay se, kya pata hoga (She is a girl from Bombay, how much will she know)? Although her roots are in South India, speaking in Telugu is sometimes (tough)… But she was (snaps his fingers to gesture he was impressed with her). There was a scene in which this woman just went all out. And Siva was looking at the monitor, and he was looking at me (for my reaction). I was like… she was fabulous. I was shocked."

In response to these kind words, Janhvi stated, "My day is made. I feel like I can leave the interview now and not worry about anything else."

Devara: Part 1 Gets U/A Certificate from CBFC

The film has now been passed by the censor board with just four modifications. Three of the scenes that required modification are violent in nature, while the fourth is a technical modification. "Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of the masses NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board," stated a press release issued by the makers.

About Devara: Part 1

Set against the backdrop of coastal land, the film is an epic action story and tells the tale of Devara, who ventures into the sea world to save the lives of his people.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Devara - Part 1 also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. The movie has been split into two parts and has been filmed in Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Visakhapatnam, and parts of Goa and Thailand.

Devara: Part 1 is scheduled to be released on September 27.