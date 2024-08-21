Gearing up for Game Changer with Shankar, RRR star Ram Charan says Indian films getting global attention because of their rooted stories

At this stage in his career, Ram Charan feels like “a kid in a candy store”. He considers himself fortunate to be collaborating with such talented filmmakers—be it SS Rajamouli, who gave him the blockbuster RRR (2022), or S Shankar, who is helming his next, Game Changer. In the upcoming political action thriller, the actor plays an IAS officer determined to combat corruption and promote fair elections. Charan says it was Shankar’s vision that drew him to the role.

“This film is special not only because of the story, but also because of the opportunity to work with Shankar sir, who brings a unique vision to everything he does. It’s a story that resonates with the current socio-political environment. I feel like a kid in a candy store because I am surrounded by people I have looked up to all my life. Today, I am sitting in the same room as AR Rahman; I’m grateful that I am starting a project with him in a month or two,” he says.

Life after RRR has been a joyride for the Telugu star. He says that the Oscar-winning film not only earned him fame beyond India, but also put Indian cinema firmly on the global stage. “Films are a powerful medium through which we tell our stories, [show our] heritage, culture and emotions. Our struggles too are showcased, as are our victories—all done in an entertaining manner. The torchbearers for every film industry are the directors. Our stories are no longer just watched by the people from the diaspora, but by everyone across cultures! Our narratives are connecting with the world audience because we are keeping our stories rooted.”