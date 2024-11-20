Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will soon tie the knot of their wedding and recently the wedding invite of #SoChay (as their fans like to call the couple) went viral

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article SoChay Wedding: Did you know? Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala curates over 100 wedding invites herself x 00:00

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is highly awaited by fans and is one of the biggest in the film circuit. Recently, the wedding invite also went viral which featured names of the couple's ancestors and family members and the date of the occasion. Sobhita’s wedding invite is not just a piece of paper but a carefully curated collection of memories and traditions that reflect her growing up years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sobhita Dhulipala's handmade wedding invite

Besides the invite, Sobhita curated a handwoven basket with things she loved growing up. She packed over 100 invites herself. She likes to take on the wedding tasks personally. Recently, she went wedding shopping with her mother instead of a stylist.

A source who received the beautiful wedding invite revealed, "Sobhita is so happy to do this. She packed her wedding invites herself for around 100 guests. She found so much joy in doing this. She curated a handwoven basket with some of the little things she grew up loving—handmade Kondapalli dancing dolls, old-school bath basics, a filter coffee kit, Nalla-Kaaram Podi, Sunnundalu, and fresh mogra gajras."

Through these thoughtful inclusions, Sobhita’s wedding invite goes beyond a mere announcement; it is a celebration of heritage, home, and the small, meaningful things that have shaped her life. It is a collection of all her memories, and she wants to cherish them as she begins a new chapter of her life with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Her fans and well-wishers are now eagerly awaiting the wedding, inspired by the actress’ grounded and heartfelt approach to this milestone. Fans are eagerly waiting for #SoChay’s wedding pictures.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities

The wedding is supposed to take place in Annapurna Studios on 4th December. The couple chose the studio as their wedding place because it is named after Naga Chaitanya's grandmother Annapurna Akkineni and the place holds a special significance in their lives. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, and on October 21, Sobhita dropped pictures from her Pasupu danchadam ritual, marking the beginning of the wedding festivities. It is a ritual that is followed in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which marks the beginning of wedding festivities. It is held after the engagement ceremony and before the haldi. The ritual involves women pounding turmeric in a pestle, and the turmeric is then stored for use in other wedding functions. The ceremony also involves decorating the house and inviting guests to participate.