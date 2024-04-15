Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna turn up the heat in Aranmanai 4 song 'Achacho'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna have paired up for the first time to dance up a storm inAranmanai 4 song 'Achacho' that was released recently

Raashii Khanna and Tammannaah in the song Achacho

The makers of pan India star Tammannaah Bhatia and versatile powerhouse actress Raashii Khanna’s upcoming film ‘Aranmanai 4’ recently released the promotional video song titled ‘Achacho’. The actresses are seen performing some sensual moves to the foot-tapping, upbeat number.

Tammannah, who gained the moniker of ‘Indian Shakira' after her 'Kaavaalaa' song from ‘Jailer’, elevates ‘Achacho’ with her oomph factor, adding a new level of sizzle to this infectious track. On the other hand, Raashii shines in the number as she adds grace to the song. ‘Achacho’ also gives fans a sneak peek into the film, and what they can expect from this horror-comedy entertainer.

A day before the song's release, Farzi star Raashii Khanna had shared some photos and behind the scenes clips from the song on Instagram. She wrote, "Here’s some BTS moments of the sweat and sparkle behind the #achacho song that has just been released. Me and Tam were only praying for our stamina to not give up.! But, the beats were fire and that kept us going so we danced till we dropped.! Thankyou to the team for making sure we stay hydrated and don’t faint.! Special thankyou to @brinda_gopal Mam for being a pillar of support and giving us some amazing dance moves.! Here’s hoping you all like it."

The soon-to-be chartbuster ‘Achacho' is composed by Hiphop Tamizha, with vocals by the talented Kharesma Ravichandran. The song is penned by Vignesh Srikanth and choreographed by Brindha Master.

Apart from Tamannaah and Raashi, ‘Aranmanai 4’ stars Sundar C, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.

On the career front, Tamannaah has Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ and Neeraj Pandey’s next in Hindi and Odela 2 in Telugu in the pipeline. While Raashii, who just won over the audience with her performance in ‘Yodha’, will be seen with Vikrant Massey in 'The Sabarmati Report' and ‘TME’ in Hindi respectively, while she also has the Telugu film 'Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.