Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 18 Media Round 2 Elvish Yadav reacts to claims of being boycotted by reporters during press conference

Bigg Boss 18 Media Round 2: Elvish Yadav reacts to claims of being boycotted by reporters during press conference

Updated on: 18 January,2025 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Elvish got into a heated argument with one of the senior journalists, and the media allegedly boycotted Yadav after he stated that they are paid media

Bigg Boss 18 Media Round 2: Elvish Yadav reacts to claims of being boycotted by reporters during press conference

In Pic: Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss 18 finale is here, and just a day before the final showdown tomorrow, on January 19, 2025, Elvish Yadav, Shilpa Shinde, Vicky Jain, and others entered the house to support their favorite contestants. As the supporters entered the house, they faced a media round where the media asked some fiery questions. Now, it has been reported that during the press conference, Elvish got into a heated argument with one of the senior journalists, and the media allegedly boycotted Yadav after he stated that they are paid media.


Elvish Yadav Vs Media


While the episode will be telecast today, Elvish, on his vlog, has spoken up about the incident. He said, "Whatever is happening on the internet, 'Elvish Vs Media,' 'Elvish said paid media,' 'Boycott Elvish,' so let me tell you what has happened. There was a trend yesterday, 'Elvish bigger than BB,' which is not true. The show that has made me reach a position—I cannot be bigger than that. I had gone there to support Rajat, and there were supporters of Vivian, Karan, and everyone else. See, I don't have anything to do with them (media), neither do I have any personal relationship with them. So, they asked questions where they showed one person in a higher spot and another lower. This happened once, twice, thrice."


I told them paid PR happens

"Rajat is in the finale, so for them, he has only done bad work in life, which is why he has reached the finale, and the questions were just about that. They were only asking bad questions about Rajat, and for Karan, only good things. Dusro ko neecha dikhake, ek insaan ko bada dikhana, mujhe sahi nahi lagta. So, I pointed out to them about it. It is not that only one person is good in the house, and others have only done negative things. So, this was my point. They were telling me there's nothing like paid media. I told them paid PR happens—the whole internet knows about it," he added.

All About Bigg Boss 18 finale

After spending 15 weeks inside the house without any connection to the outside world, the finale is here. The contestants who have managed to survive all the ups and downs and secured their positions in the Top 6 are Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be about three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.

