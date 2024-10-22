Being the first contestant evicted from Bigg Boss 18, internet celebrity Hema Sharma discusses her stint in the house

Hema Sharma

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 ex-contestant Hema Sharma: ‘I made the BB jail famous’ x 00:00

Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment—that’s how we describe Hema Sharma, aka Viral Bhabhi. During her 15 days in the Bigg Boss 18 house, she danced, laughed loudly, and screamed louder, hoping to reduce fights over food and spread love. However, her journey on the controversial show ended sooner than expected. As the first contestant to be evicted, it shocked both housemates and the audience. Sharma remains unfazed. “However short, it was an opportunity I cherish. I didn’t expect to be the first one ousted. Inside the house, I kept wondering who would take care of everything. I don’t have anyone handling things for me; I went in alone. I was unaware of how I was being perceived.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The contestants on the first eviction day

Upon entering the house, she was immediately sent to jail at another contestant’s request. Reflecting on it now, she feels it might have been a mistake. “I thought it was wrong, but when I came out, many people told me I had outperformed while in jail. I think I made the Bigg Boss jail famous. No one could have done what I did. During my time in the house, I made an impression and did whatever I could. I didn’t want to overact; I was just being myself,” says the activist-turned-internet celebrity. She adds that given the chance, she would return, especially for the people who supported her, including her children.

Recently, her ex-husband, Gaurav Saxena, alleged that Sharma had been keeping their son from him and demanding a flat worth Rs 2.5 crore. When asked to respond, Sharma says she plans to hold a press conference to reveal everything that transpired between them with proof. “Waah, bhagwaan ne itna kaabil banadiya ki charche ho rahe hai. Aur charche unhi ke hote hai jinmein koi dum hota hai. [God has made me so capable that I am being talked about. You only talk about people who have achieved something.] But I have to say, when I was slapped, if I had stopped it the first time, it wouldn’t have escalated. I want to give this message to every woman: the first time they notice something wrong, never let it go because that person will only become more confident in ruining your life. I would use a line from Dabangg to express, ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta, pyar se lagta hai.’ A lot of people tell me I’m beautiful, but I’ve endured so many slaps on this beautiful face in these marriages that I can’t even count,” shares Sharma. Although her stint in Bigg Boss 18 has ended, she believes her journey is just beginning.