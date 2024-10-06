Fasten your seatbelt and get ready for a season that will keep you guessing with every second! Tune in to the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere tonight at 9 PM

In Pic: Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 18

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: From finalists' revelation to a Donkey as contestant—5 reasons to watch the grand premiere x 00:00

COLORS is back with the most thrilling season of Bigg Boss yet—Season 18, and this time, it’s all about ‘Time Ka Tandav.’ Time will be the ultimate game-changer in this explosive new chapter, and with Salman Khan returning to host, expect an unforgettable blend of drama, suspense, and jaw-dropping moments that will leave you questioning: What will happen next? Only one thing is certain—nothing in the Bigg Boss house stays the same for long. So, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for a season that will keep you guessing with every second! Tune in to the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere tonight at 9 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five reasons why you cannot afford to miss the grand premiere:

For the first time ever—Two finalists will be revealed in the premiere episode!

This year, Bigg Boss 18 breaks all traditions by revealing two finalists right in the very first episode! Yes, you heard it right—without even entering the house, two lucky contestants have their spots secured in the finale. But who are these mystery contestants, and how will this shocking twist affect the game for the rest of the housemates? The anticipation is already sky-high—and this is just the beginning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman Khan’s hilarious banter with his AI versions

What happens when Salman Khan meets the AI versions of himself—his past and future selves? In a mind-bending twist that ties perfectly into the Time Ka Tandav theme, Salman engages in witty, hilarious, and possibly shocking conversations with AI Salmans. But what secrets will be revealed about his past and predictions for his future? You’ll have to tune in to find out—trust us, it’s going to be wild!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A ‘Donkey’ as a contestant – Wait, what?!

Yes, you read that right—Bigg Boss is bringing in a donkey as a contestant for the first time ever. But what role will this unexpected housemate play? Will it cause chaos, or will it somehow steal the show? The bizarre factor is at an all-time high, and the reactions of the housemates will be something you won’t want to miss! How will this quirky twist change the dynamics inside the house? Tune in to witness the madness unfold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shri Aniruddha Charya Baba’s mysterious entry

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Shri Aniruddha Charya Baba graces the premiere, adding his unique blend of humor and wisdom. What kind of twist will his presence bring to the show? His surprise appearance guarantees moments of laughter, charm, and… something completely unexpected! But how will the contestants react to his quirky energy? Keep watching to see this spiritual yet comical addition shake things up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sunday gala performances – Are you ready for the treat?

The contestants of the upcoming season are pulling out all the stops for the Sunday Gala! Expect jaw-dropping performances that will have you glued to your screens. But which contestant will steal the spotlight? Who will leave you craving for more? This is a Sunday treat like no other, and it’s only the beginning of the fireworks set to explode in the Bigg Boss house!

All About Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18

Watch ‘Bigg Boss,’ co-powered by BellaVita Perfumes, Vaseline Body Lotion & Parle 20-20 cookies, special partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Go Cheese, beauty partner Blue Heaven, hygiene partner Harpic Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner, and associate partner Galaxy Chocolates, premiering on October 6 at 9 PM and thereafter every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM only on COLORS and the 24-hour LIVE channel on Jio Cinema for premium subscribers.