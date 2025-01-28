Angry voices, a hint of violence, and a whole lot of tears—that’s how a typical Bigg Boss promo is cut. Yet, as mid-day asks newly evicted contestants if their mental health suffers on the show, each one says, ‘Take me back inside!’

Karan Veer Mehra on the show. Pics/Instagram

In the wasteful moments that intercepted the tasks that they were meant to perform and the umpteen squabbles that made the show what it is, Bigg Boss 18 participants Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang would indulge in light-hearted conversations. “We’d talk about all the food that we would eat, and the pedicures and massages that we would get once we were out of the house—all things that seemed like luxuries,” recalls Shirodkar, who was evicted on Day 102 of the 105-day show. Five days after her eviction, Shirodkar says she is still struggling to eat a proper meal, and hasn’t had the urge to indulge in the things that interested her.

Eisha Singh says she finds herself searching for her mic at her home

“Following my eviction, I met my husband and daughter, who were both happy to see me. And when they both went to rest, I also assumed that I’d fall asleep in a while. But I simply couldn’t sleep. Moments ago, I was in the house, and, after my eviction, I found myself watching the live telecast of the show,” she says, attempting to find a reasonable justification for her aching desire to be back in the house. “The next morning, I woke up feeling fresh, but something was missing. I can’t tell you what it was, because I still don’t have an idea either.”

Following her elimination, Shilpa Shirodkar (in blue) met her daughter Anoushka, and subsequently began to watch the show’s live-stream

Back at her home, Eisha Singh recalls walking out of the shower with a sense of confusion, searching her room for the mic that served as a uniform of sorts for the house-mates. Giving mid-day a peek into the mental toll that the show has taken, she shares, “Often, when my mom serves me food, I begin to [ration] my meals in a bid to ensure that everyone in the house has a sizable portion. My mom has to remind me that I could eat as I pleased, and I no longer needed to divide the food [among 18 contestants]. She also stopped me when I went to do the dishes, reminding me that I didn’t have to do that anymore either. I often find myself zoning out. It’s like, I’m physically here, but mentally, I don’t know where I am. It’s an out-of-body experience, and that is puzzling,” confesses Singh, who was evicted on the finale episode that concluded on January 19.

Shirodkar (right) now understands the importance of having meaningful conversations, like she did with Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang

Having interacted with individuals who’ve been part of the game across its 18 seasons, it’s easy to see that the Salman Khan-hosted show toys with both one’s emotional state and their mental health. It’s precisely why contestants, confessedly eager to leave the house due to the bickering battleground that it eventually becomes, are desperate to head back in as soon as they’re evicted. “I can’t put a finger on it,” says Shirodkar. “I don’t know if I am missing the mic, or the morning anthem, or Bigg Boss’s voice. But I’ve understood the importance of being able to cope with circumstances and having people in your life with whom you can openly discuss situations.”

Mehra (right) says the fights as seen in the house do not take a mental toll because they occupy a small and insignificant part of their day

While Shirodkar believes the show has changed her “for the good,” Singh acknowledges that spending days in the house with your guard up at all times can take its toll. “Even though I’m out of the house, my mom [keeps] asking me, ‘Why are you so hyper? Are you hiding something?’ I have to remind her that I am not, and even if my expression suggests otherwise, I am happy in my head.” In a bid to adapt to normal life, Singh says that she’s keeping an arm’s length from the criticism that she was met with due to her stint in the house. “I’m focusing on the good reels [available on social media]. I know people are using certain terms for me, and I will accept both hate and love. I can only try to turn that hate into love, and I think I am slowly getting there.”

Mehra, who lifted the trophy in the finale episode after defeating Vivian DSena, says that while viewers may believe a stint in the house could be mentally challenging to deal with, the quarrels make up only a small part of the entire day. “Perhaps, in this season, we were lucky to be surrounded by people who belong to good homes. The fights last less than the blink [of the eye]. I was always [referred to as] Karan bhai. And people were cordial with me despite the [glitches],” he says. Shirodkar backs his claim, asserting that the bickering rarely took a mental toll on individuals. “We were a cool lot. Even if we were having arguments with someone, we were the type of people who would go on and ask them if they were alright.”

For Mehra, his desire to return to the Bigg Boss home stems from the luxuries it afforded. “I think, not having access to the phone and staying away from the noise [of city life] are luxuries. There was no honking or pollution. We were simply chilling and doing some small tasks; nominating people we don’t like. I told the team I’m willing to go back in for another 105 days. Right now, I’m stuck in a middle ground. I’m not in the house, but outside the house, I’m only talking about what happened in the house. Some people called it captive reality. I found it to be a luxurious detox.”