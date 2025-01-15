Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar has been eliminated from the game in the finale week. The final episode will be aired on January 19

Shilpa Shirodkar

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena breaks down in tears, Karan gives his gold medal to Shilpa Shirodkar as she gets evicted x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 finale is inching closer. Four days ahead of the big finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show, contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has been evicted. Shilpa's eviction came as an unexpected twist in today's episode, seemingly reuniting her with her two "sons" of the house, Karan and Vivian. While Karan Veer Mehra gifted her a gold medal, Vivian, who had been keeping his distance from her for a while, broke down in tears and hugged her before she left the house. Chum Darang looked devastated by the news of Shilpa's eviction and was seen crying inconsolably as she shared a hug with Shilpa.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her journey in the house, Shilpa was particularly close with co-contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian DSena. However, this bond also became an obstacle for her in creating an unique identity for herself on the show. Her connection with Karan and Vivian was central to her game but she struggled to show a distinctive personality. Fans hoped to see her make bold, independent decisions, yet that spark never truly ignited.

One of the season’s most talked-about moments was Shilpa nominating Karan Veer Mehra, despite claiming to be one of his closest allies. During the high-stakes Time God task, her decision to back Vivian over Karan left fans disappointed and questioning her loyalty. Social media was abuzz with criticism and her perceived betrayal may have alienated a significant portion of her supporters.

All About Shilpa Shirodkar

Born on November 20, 1969, Shilpa Shirodkar is the daughter of famous Marathi actress Gangu Bai and granddaughter of noted Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar, who starred in Brahmachari (1938). Shilpa Shirodkar's younger sister Namrata Shirodkar is also a former actress. Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav is one of Namrata's most memorable films. Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu and has two children Gautam and Sitara.

Shilpa Shirodkar began her Bollywood career at the age of 20. In 1989, Shilpa starred in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, in which Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha essayed lead roles. Shilpa played a blind girl in the film. After appearing in films such as Nyay Anyay, Trinetra, Hum, Benaam Badsha, Do Matwale, Dil Hi To Hai, Gopi Kishan, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, she soon became famous for her glamorous roles. Shilpa Shirodkar disappeared from the big screen after the 2000 film Gaja Gamini.

Shilpa Shirodkar wed Holland-based businessman Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and went on a hiatus from the silver screen following that.