Karan Johar: I fear indifference today

Stating that he is always in public glare being a director, chat show host, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge, KJo says his fear of receiving online hate has diminished
Karan Johar
Karan Johar juggles different roles — filmmaker, chat show host, and now, the judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. With these distinct roles, come adulation and hate in equal measure. The filmmaker, who has been no stranger to trolls in the past few years, says he has learnt to tackle online hate. What then is his biggest fear? “I fear indifference today. I feel that you can love me, hate me, but don’t be indifferent to me. I don’t fear failure. Over the years, [the fear of being trolled] started diminishing. I am afraid that I may do something and no one would care about it. That’s much worse than hate,” he admits.
Many appearing on his chat show, Koffee with Karan, have mentioned that Johar has been one of their guiding gurus. It’s a tag he wears with pride, happy to be Alia Bhatt’s 4 am friend, or to dole out relationship advice to millennials Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. “Usually, people don’t listen. Most people like to unload their emotions and feelings. I am a good listener, which is why I have been at the receiving end of people’s troubles, trials and tribulations. I can’t say I enjoy it, but I feel compassionate enough to lend an ear.”
