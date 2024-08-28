Karan Wahi slams his gym manager for 'worst management'

Karan Wahi on Wednesday lashed out at his gym manager, calling him unkind names, and saying how the gym has the 'worst management'

Actor Karan Wahi on Wednesday lashed out at his gym manager, calling him a 'shit', and saying how the gym has the 'worst management'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan, who has 3.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a picture of his gym 'one above fitness'.

In the caption he wrote, "I go to this gym...good machines...worst management..If ur joining please keep these things in mind. Specially their head manager Balli.. he is shittttt".

Meanwhile, Karan is best known for his roles as Ranveer in teen drama series 'Remix', and Dr Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'.

The 38-year-old actor has been a part of TV shows like 'Shraddha', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki', and 'Channa Mereya'.

He has been the host for reality shows like 'India's Next Superstars', 'India Ke Mast Kalandar', 'The Voice', 'Dance India Dance 7', 'Indian Pro Music League', 'Dance India Dance Super Moms', 'Indian Idol Junior', 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Indian Idol 7'.

He has also appeared in movies like-- 'Daawat-e-Ishq', and 'Hate Story 4'. Karan was seen in web series-- 'I Don't Watch TV', 'Sacred Games', 'Hundred', 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2', and 'Half Love Half Arranged'.

Karan is currently seen as Virat in the legal drama 'Raisinghani VS Raisinghani', which weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani, the show features Reem Shaikh. It streams on Sony LIV. He has 'Couple Goals 5' in the pipeline.