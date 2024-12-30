Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly opened up about waiting for 12 years to marry her husband Ashwin Verma and also recalled their first meeting during an ad shoot in Mumbai

Rupali Ganguly with Ashwin Verma and their son Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘I waited for 12 years’: Rupali Ganguly’s 'love story' video with husband resurfaces amid controversy with stepdaughter x 00:00

Amid her ongoing feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma, renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly’s old video speaking about her love story with husband Ashwin Verma has resurfaced. In the video, the Anupamaa star opened up about waiting for 12 years to marry her husband and also recalled their first meeting. For those unversed, Esha accused Rupali of being a homewrecker, who created a rift between her parents which led to their split.

Rupali Ganguly waited for 12 years to marry Ashwin Verma

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Rupali Ganguly shared that she met Ashwin Verma during an ad shoot for New York Life, an American company. Rupali had to play an old woman for the commercial. She revealed that when Ashwin saw her he said, “ I don't mind growing old with someone like you.”

Rupali continued, “I said, ‘He's just flirting.’ And he still is, he's such a good-looking man. He looks like a model. He's like 6'4 and then this little squeaky me. And then somebody saying a line like that. So, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We kind of remained friends for the longest time. I mean, there was no ‘I love you’. He didn't even propose to me. I got married just like that. I had to wait for him. I waited for 12 years for this man and I wanted to marry him. I couldn't see anybody else as my husband.”

Rupali Ganguly’s Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha Verma

Esha accused Rupali of having an affair with her father Ashwin while he was still married to her mother, describing Rupali as "cruel-hearted". The post quickly made waves online, leading Ashwin to issue a statement on X denying the claims. Following this, Rupali sent a legal notice of Rs 50 crore in response to Esha's 'false and damaging statements'. Following the suit, Esha deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress. She also made her Instagram account private.

On the work front, Rupali gained fame for her role as Manisha in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.

After a seven-year break, Rupali made a return to television with Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa, where she stars in the lead role. The show, a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.