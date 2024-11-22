Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will soon be seen on Netflix's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with their parents Shatrugan Sinha and Poonam Sinha

After a fun-filled, nostalgic ride with Siddhu Paaji and Harbhajan Singh along with their evergreen, sporty spouses, Netflix’s 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' welcomes newlyweds, Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zahir Iqbal accompanied by her parents- Shatrugna and Poonam Sinha. The episode kicks off on a hilariously high note as Kapil dives straight into the juicy details of Sonakshi and Zahir's wedding escapades.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reveal how they broke the news to their parents

From playful interrogations to Kapil’s trademark witty banter, the couple spills the beans on the nerve-wracking moment they broke the news to the legendary Shatrughan Sinha. Looking back to when they approached Shatrughan Sinha, Zahir Iqbal explains to Kapil, “Ek-Do baar jab mai gaya hun, 6-8 bodyguard khade rehte hai saath mein, toh iska haath kaise maangu?” To it, Sonakshi adds, “Phir usne mujhe bola ki I think waqt aa gaya hai, bata hi do, toh maine bola, theek hai tum bata do ”Zahir defends himself by saying, “Mai kyu batau, meine apne daddy ko bata diya hai, tum apne daddy ko batao ”Sonakshi chuckles and adds “Baat toh sahi hai, toh mai chali gayi, aur meine unhe bata diya, aur paapa khush, hum khush, everybody khush!”

With endless laughter, heartwarming anecdotes, and Kapil’s signature charm, this episode is a delightful blend of Bollywood magic and family fun. The couple will give an insight into their big fat Bollywood wedding, into this episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', this Saturday at 8 pm only on Netflix.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage and work front

Long-time couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married in an intimate ceremony in their Bandra West Apartment on June 23, 2024. Only a few selected guests were present from the film fraternity apart from the couple's parents. The couple got married under the Special Marriage Act. They have been dating since 2017 but never confirmed their relationship. Although, they were seen attending parties and events and vacationing together. They co-starred in the 2022 film 'Double XL'.

Talking about their work front, the couple was Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand cinematic web series centered around the world of tawaifs titled 'Heeramandi'. Whereas, Zaheer was last seen in the Sonakshi starrer 2022 film 'Double XL'.