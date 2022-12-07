×
Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Whacky Wednesday Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar

Whacky Wednesday: Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the show, Revathi also told megastar Amitabh Bachchan about Kolavennu Venkatesh, the 24-year-old, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and became inspiration for the book 'The Last Hurrah by Srikant Murthy

Whacky Wednesday: Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar

Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol. Pic- Instagram


Film director and actress Revathi and actress Kajol recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan hosted show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' during a special episode. The two stars were promoting their film Salaam Venky on the popular quiz show. 


The current week is also special for the show as they are hosting 'KBC Juniors'. Children between the age group if 8 to 15 years took over the hotseat and interacted with Kajol. During the episode, the kids got a chance to interact with Kajol and many of them had questions prepared for the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress. One child asked if Kajol is still scared of Big B after her role in the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', to which she responded, “Main bahut darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” Amitabh cut her short, saying, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah (she knows how to lie very well).”



On the show, Revathi also told megastar Amitabh Bachchan about Kolavennu Venkatesh, the 24-year-old, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and became inspiration for the book 'The Last Hurrah by Srikant Murthy'. This book inspired Revathi to make 'Salaam Venky'.


Also Read: Kajol reveals why she rejected 'Salaam Venky' despite finding script 'fabulous and well-written'

Talking about Venkatesh, she said: "Certain people face difficulties in life with so much spirit. He spent the remainder of the days of his life happily. The film is a mother and son's journey, Venkatesh and his mother Sujata."

Sujata K, the real life person on whom Kajol's character is based was also invited on the show along with her daughter. 

Will you be heading to the theatres to watch Salaam Venky?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian television television news Entertainment News amitabh bachchan kajol salaam venky kaun banega crorepati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK