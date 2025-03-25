Backed by Bombay Show Studios LLP, with Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey as producers, “Adrishyam 2” will premiere on Sony LIV from 4th April

Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Adrishyam 2' trailer: Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor face dangerous enemies x 00:00

In the trailer for “Adrishyam 2—The Invisible Heroes,” actor Eijaz Khan joined forces with undercover agent Pooja Gor as they face off against dangerous enemies.

On Monday, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer on social media and captioned it, “The threat is bigger. The mission is deadlier. And the invisible heroes are ready. Watch Eijaz Khan & Pooja Gor in Adrishyam 2 - streaming from 4th April on Sony LIV#Adrishyam2 #Adrishyam2OnSonyLIV.” The thrilling trailer teases a high-stakes showdown, setting the stage for an intense battle as the duo uncovers secrets and fights to stay ahead of their adversaries.

Eijaz, who will be seen reprising his role as Ravi Verma in the thriller, shared his excitement, saying, “Adrishyam 2 is bigger, bolder, and more intense. This season, Ravi isn’t fighting alone. He’s joined by an undercover agent, Durga, played by Pooja Gor, as she brings a fresh perspective and an unstoppable force to the battlefield. Together, we’re facing enemies more dangerous than ever. If you thought Season 1 was thrilling, get ready, this is just the beginning.”

Sharing her excitement for the show, Pooja Gor, who is portraying the role of Durga, mentioned, “This role is unlike anything I’ve done before. My character is not just another officer, she’s a relentless force, ready to fight, chase, and sacrifice for the safety of her people. The challenges she faces are brutal, pushing her to the edge, but she never backs down. Adrishyam 2 is an adrenaline rush, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it!”

"Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes" delves into the world of a secretive team of elite operatives working behind the scenes to neutralize threats before they can cause harm. This new season uncovers more complex conspiracies, dangerous betrayals, and a fierce battle to safeguard the nation. The show also stars Swaroopa Ghosh and Tarun Anand.

