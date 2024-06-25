Breaking News
Gurmeet's 'fauji' background helped him ace RAW agent's role in 'Commander Karan Saxena'
Gurmeet's 'fauji' background helped him ace RAW agent's role in 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Playing a RAW agent, which is a strong character, I tend to get carried away and embody that form and energy

Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared how his father played a significant role in his preparations for a RAW agent's character in the upcoming action series 'Commander Karan Saxena', helping him with a few training sessions on how to hold a gun and other practical aspects.


Gurmeet, who is known for playing Lord Ram in the show 'Ramayan' (2008), said: "As I have always mentioned, I come from a 'fauji' family so I’m very much aware of the struggles and disciplined lifestyle that come with it. Playing a RAW agent, which is a strong character, I tend to get carried away and embody that form and energy."


"To bring authenticity to this character, I drew heavily on my background and personal experiences. Additionally, my dad played a significant role in my preparations, helping me with a few training sessions on how to hold a gun and other practical aspects," Gurmeet added. The series is centered around a RAW agent unraveling a high-stakes mystery amid political intrigue and betrayal.


Also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. On the work front, Gurmeet has been a part of shows like 'Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', and 'Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

He also participated in shows like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati', 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', and 'Box Cricket League 2'. The 40-year-old actor has been part of films like 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana', 'Paltan', and 'The Wife'. On the personal front, Gurmeet is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple has two daughters.

