Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson join Nicolas Cage’s Noir series

Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson and Nicolas Cage. Pcis/AFP

Actors Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson have joined the cast of Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

The show will feature Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in the titular role, after voicing a version of the character in Sony’s Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

According to reports, Huston and Gleeson will appear alongside Cage as well as fellow series regulars Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and

Li Jun Li.

The series will follow an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Harry Bradbeer of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners. The duo developed the show with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—filmmakers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

