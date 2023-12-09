Rajshri Deshpande's portrayal in 'Trial by Fire' drew acclaim for its emotional depth and authenticity

Pratik Shah, Rajshri Deshpande and Vijay Varma at the awards show

Listen to this article Rajshri Deshpande wins Best Actress award for 'Trial by Fire' at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 x 00:00

Rajshri Deshpande has been honoured with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 for her exceptional portrayal in Netflix’s ‘Trial by Fire.' The awards ceremony, a celebration of creativity and talent in the Asian film and television industry, lauded Rajshri Deshpande's outstanding performance among a pool of remarkable contenders.

Rajshri Deshpande's portrayal in 'Trial by Fire' drew acclaim for its emotional depth and authenticity, capturing the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Reflecting on her victory, she humbly expressed, "Winning this award is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the collective effort and passion that went into making 'Trial by Fire.' It's an acknowledgement of the power of storytelling and the universal language of emotions that transcends borders. A special mention to Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (the couple whose story has inspired Trial By Fire), Netflix, Endemol Shine India, Prashant Nair and each and every team member who worked on this show. "

ADVERTISEMENT

The Netflix series which explores themes of resilience and human spirit, showcases Deshpande's versatility as an actress. Her nuanced performance brings to life a character that resonates with audiences globally, showcasing the richness of Indian talent on the international stage.

This recognition at the Asian Academy Creative Awards marks a significant milestone in Deshpande's career and underscores the growing influence of Indian cinema on the world stage. As she holds the trophy, it symbolizes not only her personal achievement but also the collective success of the entire team behind 'Trial by Fire.'

Rajshri Deshpande's win is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry and the power of storytelling that transcends cultural boundaries.

The annual Asian Academy Creative Awards are presented every December as part of the Singapore Media Festival. They recognise excellence in the film and television industry across 16 nations in the Asia-Pacific region. Vijay Varma won the Best Actor - India award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, for his performance as a serial killer in the Prime Video show Daahad. Pratik Shah bagged the best cinematography award for the Amazon Prime Video Series Jubilee.

Over the past decade, Deshpande has consistently chosen roles rooted in reality - from Angry Indian Goddesses (2015) to Sacred Games. She isn’t interested in fantasy characters, she said in an interview. "I don’t want to play women who have the perfect figure. Our cinema shouldn’t be filtered like social media. Not everyone is thin and has clear skin. We have to normalise all bodies and skin colours. I want to be raw, natural, and find work that echoes. It takes time. I am happy to do less, but gratifying work. I am fine not jumping on board the next big-ticket series or movie."