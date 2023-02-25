Randeep Hooda attends real life inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding

Randeep will be soon seen donning the role of an inspector, for his upcoming web show 'Inspector Avinash' which is based on true events

Actor Randeep Hooda is known for his method acting and strong characters over the years. The amount of dedication and preparation he puts into his film is truly remarkable. From drastic weight losses to growing his hair, to doing extensive research on his characters. When Randeep Hooda picks a script, one can see him get so absorbed in the character that what reflects on screen is pure magic. But that's not it, the actor goes extra mile and how! His past movie and his relationship with the real life characters he has portrayed is a proof. Randeep will be soon seen donning the role of an inspector, for his upcoming web show 'Inspector Avinash' which is based on true events. It is a real life story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, Special Task Force, Ex UP Police. The actor recently attended Real Life inspector Avinash daughter's wedding.

Earlier when the actor played Sarabjit in 2016, he made his place in the heart of Sarabjit's sister. Randeep was spotted performing Dalbir’s last rites as a promise he had made to her. She had requested the actor to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies as she sees her brother in him. Upon hearing the news of her death, he arrived in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab to pay his last respects. He has also lit her pyre during the cremation rituals.

On the professional front, Randeep is basking in the success of his recent release CAT. The actor will be resuming his shoot for Veer Savarkar after his leg recovery. His first production venture Laal Rang 2 is also in the making.

