Sonakshi Sinha: With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it’s like watching a magic show unfold

Sonakshi, who reunites with Bhansali on Heeramandi after Rowdy Rathore, praises director for his vision and ability to nurture actors

Sonakshi Sinha

Leaving behind the dark setting of Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha has moved to the vibrant and extravagant world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which tells the story of courtesans of pre-independence India. “That’s the beauty of being an actor. You can be a new person every day,” smiles the actor, as she accommodates an interaction while shooting for her second web series.

The women-led period drama marks Bhansali’s OTT debut

The Netflix series — also starring Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal — is a highly anticipated project as it marks Bhansali’s foray into the digital medium. All eyes are on the auteur as he brings his signature grandeur and opulence to a streaming platform. Sinha considers herself fortunate to be a Bhansali heroine — the filmmaker, after all, is known to give his leading ladies author-backed roles. So, how is it working with the maverick director? “With Sanjay sir, it’s like watching a magic show unfold. Only he can do what he does. I believe he is one of those directors who bring out the best in all his actors. It’s a privilege to be directed by him.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The two had first teamed up for Bhansali’s 2012 production, Rowdy Rathore that saw Sinha opposite Akshay Kumar. Over the past 11 years, the actor-filmmaker duo often tried to reunite, but in vain. Finally, as she is a part of his vision with Heeramandi, she says that the filmmaker has the ability to nurture his actors in a way few can. “Since Rowdy Rathore, we’ve been trying to collaborate, but it didn’t materialise. He has always been so encouraging. Even on set, the way he speaks about my acting and looks [is so motivating]. He calls me a true Indian beauty. The fact that a person [of that stature] can say such good things about me makes me want to work harder and be the best for him.”