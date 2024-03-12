TVF to have line-up of 16 shows for 2024 including new seasons of Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak

With an exciting and huge line-up of a total of 16 web shows already in the pipeline from TVF for their slate of 2024, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what they have to offer

TVF (The Viral Fever) has indeed been a consistent player in delivering immensely interesting and captivating content to the masses. They have arrived with shows that have a high resonating appeal with the audience of this generation. With time they have evolved and become a pioneer in delivering content that has a long-lasting impact on the audience. Keeping up the spree, TVF boasts an impressive line-up of 16 shows that they will be bringing in 2024 across the platforms.

It is well known that TVF is one of the most exciting content creators today. TVF has already cemented its position in the entertainment sector with brilliant shows that are now hoisting the flag on the global level. The one thing that makes them different is their promising content and their characters. Due to them, TVF made a global identity for themselves, created a special place in the hearts of the audience, and won the trust of the audience. With an exciting and huge line-up of a total of 16 web shows already in the pipeline from TVF for their slate of 2024, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what they have to offer.

The president of TVF, Vijay Koshy said, "We are glad to cater to a massive audience base across the nation with our shows. While we have secured our name at the global level, in 2024 we aspire to deliver more compelling stories. With an amazing lineup, we will be coming up with 16 shows that are sure to entertain the audience. Excitingly, we are also coming back with the next seasons of most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak."

Currently, TVF is ruling IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows with a maximum of their shows. Be it TVF Pitchers holding its position at 54, Kota Factory at 80, Panchayat at 88, and Aspirants at 111 all these TVF deliveries are present in IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows. Moreover, their new outing 'Sapne Vs Everyone' has also made its place in this list. While TVF had 6 shows on the list, now with Sapne Vs Everyone, they made the 7th show feature in the list.

Excitingly, what awaits this year is the next chapters of TVF's most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak. The audience will see the stories of these shows taking a new turn this year. The first season of Panchayat opened up to a phenomenal response that elevated to a whole new level with its 2nd season. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for its next season which is all set to arrive in 2024. Until now, the three seasons of Gullak have been released and the audience is keen to watch the next chapter coming out in 2024. While 2 seasons of Kota Factory have been released as of now, the audience is waiting for the 3rd season to drop.