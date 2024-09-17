Breaking News
Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Creative solution mandals are adopting to bypass DJ ban in Mumbai
Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: ‘PoP idols are still being immersed in water bodies’
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Did you know Before Anubhav Sinha Vishal Bhardwaj planned his version of IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Did you know? Before Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Bhardwaj planned his version of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Updated on: 17 September,2024 10:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

filmmaker recently revealed that Aditya Nimbalkar, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut project 'Sector 36', was supposed to be launched with Vishal Bhardwaj's version of 'IC 814

Did you know? Before Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Bhardwaj planned his version of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

In Pic: Vishal Bhardwaj. Pic/Mid-day archive

Listen to this article
Did you know? Before Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Bhardwaj planned his version of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
x
00:00

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most prominent filmmakers in India. Bhardwaj, known for films like 'Haider' and 'Kuttey', had once decided to make his version of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. Yes, you read that right. Bhardwaj recently took to his Instagram and revealed that Aditya Nimbalkar, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut project 'Sector 36', was supposed to be launched with Vishal Bhardwaj's version of 'IC 814', which unfortunately got shelved.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Bhardwaj (@vishalrbhardwaj)




Vishal Bhardwaj once planned to make IC 814?

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram and posted a special tribute for 'Sector 36' and its director, Aditya Nimbalkar. While praising Nimbalkar, Bhardwaj wrote, "My heart is filled with joy and delight when I see the appreciation for my associate, Aditya Nimbalkar. He joined me during 'Kaminey' and was my associate for the longest time, all the way until 'Pataakha'."

He further continued, stating, "I used to feel very sad because his launch kept getting delayed for various reasons. First, he was to co-direct my first series, Salman Rushdie’s 'Midnight’s Children' for Netflix with me. Then my version of 'IC 814' for Amazon. Unfortunately, both were shelved."

"Now, his first film is out and is being appreciated—and how! All the best, Adi. This is just the beginning. @nimbalkaraditya," Vishal concluded.

About Anubhav Sinha's web series 'IC 814'

Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aditya Srivastava, Kanwaljit Singh, and Patralekhaa in lead roles, the show is based on a real-life incident. 'IC-814' was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft, carrying about 180 passengers, remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was refueled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 1999. The series is adapted from the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

About Vishal Bhardwaj:

After delivering the 2009 film 'Kaminey', the 2014 blockbuster hit 'Haider', and the 2017 drama 'Rangoon', Bhardwaj is all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor once again. The duo will join hands for an action thriller, which will also feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vishal bhardwaj Entertainment News IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack anubhav sinha Entertainment Top Stories Web Series

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK