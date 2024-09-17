filmmaker recently revealed that Aditya Nimbalkar, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut project 'Sector 36', was supposed to be launched with Vishal Bhardwaj's version of 'IC 814

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most prominent filmmakers in India. Bhardwaj, known for films like 'Haider' and 'Kuttey', had once decided to make his version of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. Yes, you read that right. Bhardwaj recently took to his Instagram and revealed that Aditya Nimbalkar, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut project 'Sector 36', was supposed to be launched with Vishal Bhardwaj's version of 'IC 814', which unfortunately got shelved.

Vishal Bhardwaj once planned to make IC 814?

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram and posted a special tribute for 'Sector 36' and its director, Aditya Nimbalkar. While praising Nimbalkar, Bhardwaj wrote, "My heart is filled with joy and delight when I see the appreciation for my associate, Aditya Nimbalkar. He joined me during 'Kaminey' and was my associate for the longest time, all the way until 'Pataakha'."

He further continued, stating, "I used to feel very sad because his launch kept getting delayed for various reasons. First, he was to co-direct my first series, Salman Rushdie’s 'Midnight’s Children' for Netflix with me. Then my version of 'IC 814' for Amazon. Unfortunately, both were shelved."

"Now, his first film is out and is being appreciated—and how! All the best, Adi. This is just the beginning. @nimbalkaraditya," Vishal concluded.

About Anubhav Sinha's web series 'IC 814'

Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aditya Srivastava, Kanwaljit Singh, and Patralekhaa in lead roles, the show is based on a real-life incident. 'IC-814' was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft, carrying about 180 passengers, remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was refueled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 1999. The series is adapted from the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

About Vishal Bhardwaj:

After delivering the 2009 film 'Kaminey', the 2014 blockbuster hit 'Haider', and the 2017 drama 'Rangoon', Bhardwaj is all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor once again. The duo will join hands for an action thriller, which will also feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead.