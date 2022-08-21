A taste of freedom and celebrations: Here’s a round-up of mid-day.com’s top features this week

From Independence Day to Janmashtami, this week was full of celebrations. In our weekly round-up of Mid-Day Digital’s top features, we look at how Mumbaikars brought in these festivals with a dash of food and colour

Freedom brings in joy and calls for celebrations, more so when the nation is at the helm of its 75th year of independence. Tracing the excitement, we look at how flag sellers in Mumbai returned to streets this year with hope cheer. On August 16, Mumbai’s beloved community, the Parsis, get together to welcome Navroz or New Year with family, food and entertainment.

After a long hiatus, Mumbai’s Dahi Handi pandals get back to business to bring in the much awaited festival of ‘human pyramids’ and Krishna folk tales. Keeping in mind the festive season and upcoming events in September, we look at how footwear can accentuate your festive wear and outfit of the day.

In our food story for the week, we look at how the not-so-loved brinjal can be experimented with to make innovative mouth-watering dishes. Keeping up with our skincare updates, this week we dive into the much-popularised facial serums and essential oils to decode their correct usage.

Independence Day 2022: Mumbai tricolour paraphernalia sellers return to the streets with hope and festive cheer

Many people are going to be celebrating Independence Day outdoors after two Covid-hit years. Young and old have been busy buying flags, badges and pins with the tricolour. Mid-day Online took a walk around Lalbaug market and spoke to three stall owners who are back and busy selling these paraphernalia to see how it feels to be back in business.

Food, family and theatre: Here’s how Mumbaikars are bringing in Parsi New Year this year

With plans of family gatherings, Navroz or Parsi New Year this year was in Mumbai was all about scrumptious food indulgences, a visit to a nearby theatre and customary prayers at the agiary.

Clarion call for brinjal: Mumbai chefs share easy recipes to turn the vegetable into a delicious treat

Even though India boasts of mouthwatering dishes made from brinjal, it isn’t preferred among many people because of its texture and taste. Mid-day Online reached out to city chefs to share innovative recipes that include some Bihari flavours, another served on a tartine, and a traditional Greek dish too.

Janmashtami 2022: After two years of muted festivities, Mumbaikars are excited about celebrating ‘Dahi Handi’ with friends, family

Mumbaikars broke their first ‘Dahi Handi’ this year after the Covid-19 pandemic. The city was buzzing with Janmashtami activities this week. Here’s a glimpse of how the festivities cheered up the city residents.

Facial serums and oils: When and how to use these trendy skincare products?

Facial serums and oils are increasingly penetrating the Indian skincare market with an increased discussion on their skin-strengthening properties. Experts decode the difference between the two and their appropriate usage based on skin type.

Feet style tips! Enhance your outfit with a right pair of footwear this festive season

As ethnic fads rule people’s minds ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and September festive events, paying attention to your footwear is as important as picking a perfect outfit. If you are looking for tips, here’s a guide on how to lift your shoe game.

