All about well-being: Here’s a weekly roundup of our top features

In sync with the idea of thriving and not just surviving, our features for the week focus on the deeper nuances of mental and physical well-being. Medical experts suggest workouts and good sleep hygiene to combat Fibromyalgia, a common health condition marked by fatigue and irregular sleep. In another special, Face Yoga instructors share asanas to tone the facial muscles and improve blood circulation.

For mental well-being, we delve deeper into a negative behaviour trait observed in intimate relationships — ‘Gaslighting’. Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year (2022) refers to the psychological manipulation of victims, making them question their reality and beliefs. Relationship experts share tips to identify and avoid the toxic behaviour.

Following up on winter trends, we curate a list of design ideas to get your den winter ready. In food, chefs share innovative guava recipes that are easy to prepare at home. For those embarking on a trip this season, learn these handy hacks by seasoned travellers.



Here is the complete list:

Fibromyalgia: Know more about the autoimmune disease and how exercise can help



Indian filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently revealed he has been suffering from fibromyalgia, an autoimmune condition, for the last 18 years. Bhatt is the second celebrity in a month to reveal their health condition after Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Health experts delve into the causes, symptoms and treatment

Fruity flavours: Mumbai chefs share innovative guava recipe



Move over guava cheese this December. Mumbai chefs say guavas can be used in many dishes beyond desserts and now that the fruit is in season, it may just be the right time to experiment with them

Design experts share tips to make your home winter-ready



Are you looking to give your house a winter makeover? We’ve got design experts to help you elevate your home in time for the holiday season

Travellers share expert tips on how to pack and prep for your next vacation

Whether you’re flying domestic or international, seasoned travellers share tips on packing your luggage effectively, and their best travel hacks that are sure to make your next trip comfortable

Have you experienced gaslighting? Experts delve into the toxic habit, and how you can deal with it



American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it

Face yoga experts share asanas to get a toned jawline



Face yoga refers to the training of facial muscles to enhance features and activate blood circulation around the face and neck. Interestingly, our face constitutes 87 muscles which if stretched regularly, can induce youthful vitality naturally

