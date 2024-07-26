If you're looking for engaging activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Calligraphy to camping: Explore 5 exciting things to do in Mumbai x 00:00

Rakhi calligraphy workshop

ADVERTISEMENT

Santacruz's newest coffee corner is gearing up for a rakhi-special calligraphy workshop. This event aims to bring together art enthusiasts and community members for a day of creativity and connection. The workshop will guide participants through the basics of calligraphy, including fundamental strokes, small letters, word connections, and creating beautiful watercolor backgrounds. Participants will get to create personalised bookmarks to cards, suited for Rakhi festivities.

Date: Saturday, August 03, 2024

Time: 12pm to 2pm

Location: Mazi Coffee Bar & Kitchen, 27C, Sujata Rajpipla CHS, Juhu Tara Rd, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz West

Price: Rs 1799

Create your own Ramen bowl

Sesame at Juhu has crafted a selection of ramen dishes designed to bring warmth and joy to your monsoon season. Enjoy classic and savoury options like Shio Ramen (light and clear chicken broth), Shoyu Ramen (rich and savory broth), Tonkatsu Ramen (rich and creamy broth) and Miso Ramen (flavorful bonito-Shiro miso broth).

For the more adventurous one, the place offers contemporary takes like Edamame & Tofu Ramen (clear vegetable broth with kimchi tare) and Chicken & Chili Roulade (clear chicken broth with kimchi tare and chili-green onion chicken pâté). Personalise your ramen experience with house-made jowar, ragi, and wheat noodles, house-made chili oil for an extra kick, vegetable toppings like sliced jalapeños and bamboo shoots, and protein options like jammy eggs.

Where: Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu

When: July 19 - August 4

Price: Rs 600 for 2 people

For reservations, call: +91 86578 84964

Head to a SHOParty

Discover a curated selection of lifestyle items, including Kanika Puri, Thoda Drama, Label Ishnya, and more, showcasing the best in fashion, jewellery and lifestyle. Don’t miss the debut of A La Carte Basics, a gourmet food featuring Thailand’s versatile and wearable clothing collection. With pet-friendly areas and happy hour specials, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Where: Out of the Blue, Bandra

When: August 1

Entry fee: Free

To book: Walk in

Sufi Saturday

Delight in a spellbinding blend of Sufi traditions and contemporary beats at Saagar Wali Qawwali. Feel the soulful harmonies, dynamic rhythms, and compelling vocals fill the air, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.

Where: DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli

When: July 27

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com

Monsoon escape

Escape to the Western Ghats for a perfect Monsoon Camping experience! Immerse yourself in nature with tented stays, delicious food, and exciting activities like mud baths, campfires, waterfall treks, and kayaking. Sustainable travel, comfort, and hygienic adventuring—it has got all the ingredients for an unforgettable ‘glamping’ experience.

Where: Khopoli

When: All month

Price: Starting from Rs 2,199

To book: offthegridglamps.com

Also read: Andheri hosts women-exclusive e-sports competition with exciting giveaways