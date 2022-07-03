Since the monsoon is in full swing, we bring to you expert advice on skincare, fashion, and delve into why dengue spikes during this season. Our weekly coverage also features exclusive interviews with Prateek Kuhad, creators of an LGBTQIA+ first health application, and music producers who dissect how Instagram reels are influencing listeners today

This week, our coverage focuses on the many aspects of monsoon including health, skincare and fashion. Photo Courtesy: istock/Mid-day file pics

The last week of June marks the arrival of monsoon and with it a bevy of issues that stem from the humid weather and incessant rainfall. We speak to medical professionals who trace the seasonal spike of dengue and outline preventive measures. To cope with commonplace skincare issues, a dermatology expert lists easy-to-follow tips that will be effective in keeping infections at bay and provide nourishment to the skin. Fashion experts also share tips on how to ditch jeans this monsoon, and still appear sleek.

In an exclusive interview, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad talks about his latest album, social media, and the impact of the pandemic. Decoding the influence of Instagram reels on current music trends, we speak to music producers and young IG users to understand how they listen to music. Our Pride Month coverage continues with an interaction with the creator of an Indian mental health application that makes resources tailored to the LGBTQIA+ community, granting access to millions across the globe. Last but not the least, for our series “Shelf Life” which traces the reading culture of Mumbai, Mid-day Online caught up with a decade-old book club, “SwapBook” at their first post-Covid meet up.



Here is the full list of features for the past week:





Explained: Mumbai experts on why dengue spikes during the monsoon; causes and emergency treatment

The monsoon season in Mumbai brings different kinds of diseases with it. With the rising number of dengue cases in the city, two city experts simplify the causes, symptoms and preventive methods for dengue and why people should be concerned about getting affected by it.



Read more







Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear

It’s the season of muddied pants and damp clothes, which refuse to dry up soon, a reason why Mumbaikars often indulge in monsoon shopping to tackle the season’s hassles in advance. Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort.

Read more

Prateek Kuhad: I was very uninspired during the pandemic

Now that live shows are back in full swing, the singer-songwriter is very busy. He recently released his latest album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, and is almost done with his US tour. In an exclusive interview, Prateek Kuhad talks about his latest album, effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and how he hopes to take a break from social media soon.

Read more

Get your skin monsoon ready with these expert tips

With the advent of monsoon, come skincare issues. If your skin is sensitive to the humid weather, here are some expert tips to help you get by.

Read more

Pride Month: Health apps can aid virtual access to mental health resources for the LGBTQIA+ community

Research has established that the prevalence of mental health conditions among LGBTQIA+ individuals is higher. Mid-Day Online spoke to the creator of a mobile application that aims to make mental health resources inclusive and accessible.

Read more

Are Instagram reels defining ways young people listen to music?

With Instagram reels defining music trends in the present times, Mid-Day Online spoke to music producers and young IG users to understand how the visual-first platform has influenced the ways young people listen to songs.

Read more

From travel to community: How Mumbai-based SwapBook’s club is bringing readers together

Pravin Subramanian started the book club in 2011 with an aim to meet people. Along the way, he has not only built a safe space for women readers but brought book lovers of diverse backgrounds together. Mid-day Online attended the latest meet, which was their first after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, to know more.

Read more



Also Read: Experts suggest ways to maintain facial hair this monsoon