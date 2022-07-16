Juhu beach and more: Here’s what you can do in Mumbai on a sunny Sunday

As IMD predictions indicate a sunny weather this weekend in Mumbai, residents can enjoy a beachy Sunday. Additionally, here are five things one can do for a stress busting week-off

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai in its July 7 order had restricted entry to the city’s beaches at Juhu and Girgaum as a precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall in the past two weeks. Now, that the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a sunny weather in the city during the weekend, beaches are now open for Mumbaikars to enjoy the monsoon seaside charm.

While people would naturally throng the beaches and indulge in activities or pav bhaji at the Juhu beach stretch on a Sunday, for those looking to spend time in some adventure apart from beach activities, there’s a lot happening in the city. From walks to art and theatre shows, here is a list of five activities you can do this weekend:

Theatre: ‘Us & Them’ play

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre.

Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Date: Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17

Time: 12 pm on both days

Cost of tickets: Rs 300

Check this to know more:

Mumbai theatre talk: Actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to deconstruct nationalism

Exploration: An Evening in Bandra, Walk led by Minaz Ansari

There is more to Bandra than its elite restaurants, happening clubs and its captivating seaside stretch. This walk organised by Go Hallu Hallu, founded by well-known photographer and documentary filmmaker Aslam Saiyad, takes us through the unexplored areas of Bandra offering us a deep-dive first-hand experience of the town’s rich traditional and native culture with respect to style of living, architecture, language and food.



The walk is curated and led by architect and urban researcher Minaz Ansari.

Date: July 17, Sunday

Time: 9.30 am to 11.30 am

Fee: Rs 799

Register: Here

Also read: ‘Read books on indigenous tribes of Mumbai to know the city better,’ says Hallu Hallu co-founder Aslam Saiyad

For artsy peeps: ‘Event, Memory, Metaphor’ at TARQ Art Gallery

Exploring his love for Agha Shahid Ali’s work, Anish Gawande — director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship — curates ‘Event, Memory, Metaphor’ at TARQ Art Gallery, with the aim of exploring how archiving frames our past, and how it can shape the future.

The festival starts July 14.

Date: July 14 to September 24

Venue: TARQ art gallery, Colaba

Check this to know more:

Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history, memory

Pet time: The Furr Flea

Why should humans have all the fun? In its second edition of Furr Flea, BrewDog India is back with exciting activities for Mumbaikars and their furry pets. Brace yourself for a three-hours-long event filled with fun, food and music dedicated for pets and humans.

Date: July 17, Sunday

Venue: BrewDog Midtown, Kamala Mills

Time: 5.30 pm onwards

Fee: Rs 349

‘Middle class’ laughs: Comedy show

In a full one-hour power-packed show, Baldev Gautam, who recently attracted around one million views on his YouTube videos, tickles our funny bones with some relatable jokes taking us through his middle class life experiences.

On a Sunday evening, a comedy show is all you need for rejuvenating yourself for the Monday blues.

Date: July 17, Sunday

Time: 6 pm

Venue: J Spot, Bandra

Fee: Rs 299