Radio City celebrates music education and youth empowerment on World Music Day

On the occasion of World Music Day on 21st June 2024, Radio City invites all its listeners to join in celebrating the deep impact of music on our lives and communities

Embracing the harmonious spirit of World Music Day, Radio City, India's leading radio network, hosted a path-breaking event at Rameshwar Vidya Mandir in Vakola, Santacruz East, Mumbai. Dedicated to nurturing a passion for music among young students, Radio City’s Music Tribe orchestrated a day filled with melody and inspiration. This initiative marked India's first-ever campaign aimed at providing music education to children hailing from modest background, supported by the music industry and highly praised for its impact. Hundreds of listeners came forward and donated their instruments. Some donated their music notes as well!

The event featured live performances by celebrities Tony Kakkar and Shibani Kashyap, who also generously donated musical instruments. Radio City, in collaboration with KAVACH—a movement dedicated to social causes—ensured that the collected instruments reached tribal schools across Maharashtra. Supported by Furtado’s Music, this effort highlights Radio City’s commitment to enriching lives through music education and empowerment, exemplifying their leadership in creating inclusive opportunities for youth across India.

In an extension of this celebration, Radio City's Hindi Speaking Markets featured 10 renowned artists like Ankit Tiwari, Rabbi Shergill, Neeraj Arya, Kutle Khan, Subah Mudgal, Hari Sukhmani, Richa Sharma, Akhil Sachdeva, Meet Brothers, and Stebin Ben in a special show titled "My Song, My Kahani" on World Music Day, June 21. This unique activity showcased popular Indian singers sharing the backstory of their songs every hour, accompanied by live performances on-air with Radio City’s RJs.

Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, commented, "We are proud to have partnered with KAVACH and Furtado's Music to celebrate the power of music as a universal language. This relationship reflects our passion for developing young minds and ensuring that each young person has the opportunity to discover and cultivate their potential. World Music Day holds great significance for Radio City; it inspires us to contribute to musical education and create inclusive opportunities. It gives us great joy to help the youth throughout India experience the life-changing effects of music, which has the capacity to motivate, encourage, and bring people together."

Bharati Trivedi Founder, Kavach A Movement shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Radio City in this unique endeavor. Music has the power to transform lives, and having provided these instruments, we gave the children of this school, the tools to express themselves and dream big."

Joseph Gomes, Director and Marketing Head, Furtados Music India Private Limited added, "Supporting this event aligns with our mission to make music accessible to everyone. We believe in the power of music to inspire and bring joy, and we are honored to be part of this cutting-edge celebration."

