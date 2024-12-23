Ahead of Christmas, Drifters Brewing Company introduces three new beer styles for enthusiasts

The three new flavours are Basmati Blonde, Belgian White and Draught Lager, which will be available in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

With the festive season here, Drifters Brewing Company has introduced three new beer styles -- Basmati Blonde, Belgian White and Draught Lager, that will be available in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Born from a passion to bring Eastern European handcrafted beers to the subcontinent, the craft brewing company embodies aims to explore a fusion of brewing techniques and Indian flair. Using carefully selected malts and hops from Europe and employing traditional methods and recipes, the new flavours aim to be familiar yet delicious.

The Basmati Blonde marries Czech Pilsner malts with aromatic basmati rice, creating a light, refreshing beer with a subtle sweetness and mild bitter finish. The Belgian White, brewed with both malted and unmalted grain, incorporates locally-sourced coriander seeds and Curaçao orange peel, offering a spicy-citrus profile perfect for India's tropical climate. Completing the trio is the Draught Lager, a light-bodied 'Wiener Helles' style brew featuring noble Saaz hops, resulting in a crisp, dry and refreshing lager reminiscent of German Pilsners.

These beers are crafted without additives or preservatives and boast an nine-month shelf life, aiming to be triple the industry norm, owing to cutting-edge European brewing technology.

The new flavours are available now at a Drifters Growler Station and a beer shop/liquor store in Powai, Kandivali, Thane and Drifters Tap Stations (Tap Room) in Nagpur and Amravati.