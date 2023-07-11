The blend offers a well-balanced taste and aroma that is perfect for a range of coffee brewing methods, including espresso, moka pot, and south Indian filter coffees

Coffee lovers can indulge in the iced mocha featuring a full-bodied espresso combined with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet mocha sauce, topped with creamy milk, creating a delectable and refreshing beverage that is sure to satisfy cravings during the monsoon season.

Listen to this article Bandra's Bloom Cafea launches a new in-house espresso blend just in time for the monsoon season x 00:00

Bandra's Bloom Cafea has launched an exciting new in-house coffee blend that is set to tantalize the taste buds of coffee connoisseurs. The new espresso blend is made from medium dark roast and 100% Arabica coffee beans that have been perfectly blended and craft roasted to give a rich and satisfying taste with notes of cocoa, caramel, and nut.

The blend offers a well-balanced taste and aroma that is perfect for a range of coffee brewing methods, including espresso, moka pot, and south Indian gilter coffees. The coffee's versatility means that it can also be used for other brews to suit individual tastes. This coffee is a must-try for anyone who loves their coffee with a hint of caramel notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It offers a delightful selection of coffees that are perfect for enjoying during the monsoon season. One such creation is the golden cappuccino, a shot of the Espresso Blend, served with milk and topped with a shimmering golden foil, adding a touch of elegance to every sip. For those seeking a refreshing twist, the orange cold brew combines the smoothness of cold brew coffee with the tangy goodness of orange juice and a hint of jaggery, creating a unique flavour profile that is both invigorating and satisfying. The in-house brew presents a blend of cold brew and ice brew, resulting in a crisp and refreshing coffee experience that will rejuvenate your senses.

Additionally, coffee lovers can indulge in the iced mocha featuring a full-bodied espresso combined with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet mocha sauce, topped with creamy milk, creating a delectable and refreshing beverage that is sure to satisfy cravings during the monsoon season. And for those looking for a floral and exotic twist, the hibiscus cold brew coffee is a must-try, infusing the essence of hibiscus flowers with the smoothness of the cold brew, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. Whether you prefer a creamy and luxurious cappuccino, a zesty and vibrant cold brew, or a refreshing floral infusion, Bloom Cafea's new espresso blend has you covered with its array of coffee creations.

Niketa Sharma Founder of Bloom Cafea says, "We are thrilled to introduce our new in-house espresso blend to our customers. Coffee is the new alcohol, and Bloom Cafe is the perfect place to enjoy your favourite brew alongside scrumptious food options that include wraps and sandwiches and desserts. We have carefully selected and blended the finest 100% Arabica coffee beans, ensuring they are expertly roasted to perfection, resulting in a blend that showcases the distinctive flavours of cocoa, caramel, and nuts. We are confident that coffee lovers will be delighted by the balanced taste and irresistible aroma of our new blend."

Further, with the introduction of their loyalty program, coffee enthusiasts can now enjoy their favorite brews while reaping the benefits of exclusive rewards, just in time for the season. In addition to the loyalty program, Bloom Cafea also offers its customers delivery coffee combos, allowing them to savour the taste of the new espresso blend from the cozy corners of their homes.



Also Read: Mumbai's ultimate guide to enjoying a traditional thali experience this monsoon

