Bean to brew: Experts decode the coffee lingo, spill beans on how India enjoys its coffee

The love for coffee among Indians has transcended beyond filter kaapi thanks to the ubiquitous cafes in the country. Nevertheless, most of us find ourselves drowning in the exhaustive list of coffees when we visit cafes. To help you navigate through this, three coffee experts spill the beans on how to pick the right kind of coffee for yourself

The first Indian Coffee House was established in 1936 in Bombay (now Mumbai) by the Coffee Board of India, marking the rise of the Indian Coffee House movement. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

For many, it takes one cup of perfectly brewed coffee to set things right, be it a Monday morning, a romantic date, or even a good time with friends. Coffee has been a popular drink among most Indians since its discovery in the country. From being prepared at home as a morning/evening beverage to having found its dedicated place in cafes, coffee has become a way of life.