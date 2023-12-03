The collection includes Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge, Jughead’s Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salli, and Betty’s Choco Plum Cake Balls among others

The sweets collection is inspired by Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead and Ethel Muggs. Photo Courtesy: Bombay Sweet Shop

Listen to this article Bombay Sweet Shop collaborates with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' to release Christmas collection inspired by the characters x 00:00

Ahead of the release on December 7, Mumbai-based Bombay Sweet Shop has collaborated with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies to release Christmas collection inspired by the characters of the Riverdale gang.



The December holidays are filled with sweet memories, festive gatherings, gifts that scream excitement and sweet Christmas treats. With the collection, diners and patrons can travel to their childhood days filled with laughter and mischief by joining the merry mayhem of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead with these sweets.



Called the Bombay Sweet Shop x The Archies on Netflix Christmas Collection, it has a wide variety of innovative sweets for people to explore. There is Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge, Jughead’s Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salli, and Betty’s Choco Plum Cake Balls. There’s more with Ethel’s Spiced Guava Cheese Barfi, Reggie’s Choco Marzipan Bon Bons, and Dilton’s Nana’s Coconut Ice.



Interestingly, it gives the opportunity for people to up their gifting game because these sweets are also available as packed gift hampers - Riverdale Snacking Hamper, Sweet Love Triangle Hamper, and The Archies Gang Hamper. The collection is available to pick-up at their mithai factory and shop in Byculla, and at their all-new mithai shop & dessert bar in Bandra. While the delivery is available across Mumbai, it will be for select goodies on offer for delivery across India.

With treats for chocolate lovers, cheese fanatics, salty-sweet cravers, and everyone in between, our timeless Christmas collection is sugar, spice, and all things nice – just like the much-loved Riverdale gang. Inspired by our very favourite Archie Andrews, Mumbaikars can bite into Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks (Rs 250), which is a festive blend of dark chocolate, peppermint butterscotch and toasted pecans. On the other hand, Veronica Lodge has inspired a melt-in-your-mouth Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge (Rs 695) with two layers of 70 per cent dark chocolate peda sandwiched with peanut chikki and 55 per cent dark chocolate ganache. People can also much on Jughead's Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salli (Rs 120), which are the classic golden fried potato strips with a zingy twist of sour cream, onions, and a nutty crunch.

Along with Archie, Veronica and Jughead, Betty’s Choco Plum Cake Balls (Rs 700) is a medley of chocolate plum cake, crunchy chikki, and chocolate inspired by the girl-next-door, Betty Cooper. There is also Ethel’s Spiced Guava Cheese Barfi (Rs 700), where Anglo-Indian Christmas charm meets cheesecake goodness inspired by Ethel Muggs, Riverdale’s underrated hairstylist, with the guava cheese, mascarpone cream, and spiced guava barfi.

Do not forget about the other characters as there is Reggie’s Choco Marzipan Bon Bons (Rs 700), which is a playful mix of dark chocolate ganache and Christmas-y cashew marzipan layers is giving the classic Kaju Katli a Reggie Mantle-approved makeover. Dilton’s Nana’s Coconut Ice (Rs 700) is a happy throwback to old-school coconut Christmas candy with a zingy twist of lemon zest, straight from her cherished recipe book. All of which are available as assorted boxes of three, nine and 18 treats.



The Riverdale Snacking Hamper (Rs 1090) is with Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge, and Jughead's Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salli. The Sweet Love Triangle Hamper (Rs 1690/-) comes with a mix of Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge & Betty’s Choco Plum Cake Balls. For an extra dose of Christmas cheer, go big with The Archies Gang Hamper (Rs 1890) is packed with an Assorted Mithai Box of nine, Archie's Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Veronica's 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge and Jughead's Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salli.