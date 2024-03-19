Brazilian to Japanese cuisine: Mumbai restaurant introduces a new pop-up menu

The one-week pop-up commences on March 22, 2024, to offer delectable fare inspired by Brazilian, Peruvian, Japanese and Venezuelan style menus. With an array of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the menu promises to tantalise your senses and elevate your dining experience

Amazonia, Mumbai’s fine dining restaurant is all set to launch a special pop-up exclusively curated by Miami-based Chef Jason James Hudanish. The one-week pop-up commences on March 22, 2024, to offer delectable fare inspired by Brazilian, Peruvian, Japanese and Venezuelan style menus.

The Pop-up event also offers special cocktails with the Amazon style, Latin American and Asian touch curated by Mr Bartender (Fay Barretto). Set amidst the amazing Amazonian rainforest-themed restaurant, Amazonia is ready to treat you for an experience that is not to be missed.

Ahead of the pop-up, Chef Jason James Hudanish says, “We are excited to have this collab with Amazonia and team Mr Bartender. We will be bouncing around and mingling closely with the guests and team for the week serving a super cool menu based around South American cuisine exploring the imported ingredients such as aji panca and rocoto spices.”

Prasuk Jain, founder, Snow World Entertainment and managing director, Amazonia, excitedly states, "We are thrilled to welcome Chef Jason Hudanish and bartender Fay Barretto for this exciting pop-up experience. This collaboration brings together culinary influences from Latin America and Asia, offering our guests a one-of-a-kind taste journey within the vibrant atmosphere of our Amazonian rainforest-themed restaurant."

Here's what you can expect:

1. A fun and interactive menu: Indulge in a gastronomic adventure with Chef Jason's exciting 50/50 menu, showcasing his unparalleled creativity in South American cuisine. Brace yourself for an interactive and fun-filled dining experience, complete with captivating table-side service and playful presentations that will leave your taste buds craving for more. With an array of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the menu promises to tantalise your senses and elevate your dining experience to a whole new level.

2. Authentic Brazilian flavours: Get ready to indulge in a divine culinary journey as Chef Jason James Hudanish expertly weaves together authentic ingredients and techniques to craft delicious Brazilian dishes.

3. Creative cocktails: As you savour the delectable food, don't forget to indulge in the amazing beverages crafted by the legendary mixologist, Mr Bartender (Fay Barretto). Brace yourself for a delightful blend of Amazonian ingredients with a touch of Latin American and Asian flavours, as you sip on innovative cocktails that will leave you mesmerized.

4. Lively atmosphere: Get ready for a fun and interactive dining experience. Chef James and his team will personally interact with guests, ensuring a memorable evening filled with delicious food, drinks, and laughter.

5. Peruvian live entertainment: Prepare to be swept away by the vibrant and energetic cultural spirit of Peru. Immerse yourself in the live performances of traditional Peruvian dances. You'll be dazzled by the stunning moves and infectious rhythms that will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the beat in no time.

Details:

Date: March 22, 2024

Time: Opens by 12 noon

Address: Unit No. 5, G Block BKC, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

