Saandal, Falafel, Kibbeh: Whip up 5 new iftar dishes with this Ramadan recipe guide

Mumbai chefs share novel iftar delights that are easy to prepare, nutritious, flavourful and don’t tire you out in the kitchen. On the spread are Palestinian Sambousek, Falafel, veg. Kibbeh and more

Try new recipes to elevate your iftar experience. Image courtesy: Bayroute, iStock

Originating from Palestine, Sambousek are savoury pastries filled with spiced ground meat Falafel are delectable, deep-fried balls made from ground chickpeas or fava beans Saandal is an exclusive dessert found at Mohammad Ali Road only during Ramadan

Iftaar, also known as futoor, symbolises the post-sunset meal that Muslims break their fast with during the month of Ramadan. While fasting remains central to this holy month; Ramadan is not just about food but also about controlling one’s desires and practicing spiritual reflection.



Muslims across the globe abstain from food and water between sunrise to sunset until the Imam calls for Maghrib, the Islamic evening prayer. Naturally, iftar emerges as the the most anticipated meal for people who endure 12-14 hours of hunger pangs, only to relish snacks like samosas, chicken fritters, chana dal, fruit salad, sandwiches and much more.



Despite the timeless appeal of traditional snacks, there's room to elevate the hunger games by introducing new iftar dishes to the evening spread. In the quest for novel iftar delights, Midday.com dialed chefs from Mumbai, who share recipes that are not unique but also simple to whip up, offering a blend of nutrition, flavour and kitchen convenience.



Palestinian Sambousek