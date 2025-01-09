Cappuccino, classic cold coffee among Indians’ top coffee picks in 2024: Report

Morning routines were dominated by Cappuccinos and Americanos, while the Frappe reigned supreme during evening hours

Traditionally a tea-loving population, Indians are increasingly embracing coffee as a go-to beverage, with many making it a lifestyle choice. While people are experimenting with innovative and premium brews, exploring diverse flavours, evergreen coffee beverages like cappuccino and classic cold coffee remain most-loved choices.

According to the ‘2024 Coffee Notes’ report by Third Wave Coffee, Cappuccino, Classic Cold Coffee and Mocha Choco Chip emerged as the year’s most-loved beverages among 5.4 million customers across their cafes in India.

Morning routines were dominated by traditional favourites like Cappuccinos and Americanos, while the Frappe reigned supreme during evening hours. Seasonal flavours like Choco Malt Frappe and Pistachio Latte/Frappe stole the spotlight as monsoon must-haves.

Interestingly, Sundays stood out as the nation’s favourite coffee day. The festive spirit shone bright, with Christmas Day emerging as the busiest day of the year.

Regional coffee preferences in 2024

According to the report, Bengaluru emerged as the coffee capital with nearly 2.5 million cups of specialty brews being served in the city. Coffee-lovers in Delhi weren’t too far behind with Third Wave Coffee serving close to 2 million cups of coffee in 2024.

Favourite food pairings of 2024

On the food accompaniments, Banana Walnut Tea Cake, Baked Chilli Toast and Chocolate Croissant topped the charts. Regional preferences that stood out were Bagels leading in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, while Bangalore embraced Pancakes as its ultimate breakfast companion.

Sharing his views about the findings, Mr Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “2024 has been incredible as we marked the year with unique food innovations, explored new formats and flavours and expanded our presence to reach more and more coffee-lovers across the nation.”

“We will further our diverse offerings and seasonal innovations that emerged as favourites last year. As we move into 2025, we’re focused on growing our presence across the country, making specialty coffee more accessible to everyone - whether at our cafes or on the go,” he added.