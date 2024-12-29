Diners can savour Chandon’s celebrated portfolio—the elegant Rosé, the bold Shiraz expression, and the Aurva—paired perfectly with an extraordinary four-course menu crafted by Chef Ashish Bhasin and the culinary team at Neuma in collaboration with Chandon India’s winemaker Kaushal Khairnar

This one-of-a-kind experience aims to offer a rare opportunity to explore the entire Chandon portfolio. Photo Courtesy: Chandon India

Chandon India collaborates with Neuma to host an unique menu to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Chandon India marks its 10th anniversary with an exclusive dinner for discerning wine lovers are invited to indulge in a paired menu experience at Neuma in Mumbai, and has been curated to highlight the versatility and luxury of Chandon’s sparkling wines.

This one-of-a-kind experience aims to offer a rare opportunity to explore the entire Chandon portfolio, including the Chandon Delice, which has previously only been available at the winery, as well as the exclusive Chandon Vintage 2015—a true masterpiece launched for Chandon’s 10th anniversary in India.

Limited to just 1,200 numbered bottles, this vintage sparkles with vibrant floral and peach aromas, a zesty freshness, and a refined toasty finish, celebrating eight years of meticulous aging.

Alongside it, diners can savour Chandon’s celebrated portfolio—the elegant Rosé, the bold Shiraz expression, and the Aurva—paired perfectly with an extraordinary four-course menu crafted by Chef Ashish Bhasin and the culinary team at Neuma in collaboration with Chandon India’s winemaker Kaushal Khairnar.

The bespoke pairing menu includes:

Mushroom Pate Brulée

Chicken Coq au Vin

Chargrilled Prawns

Risotto à la Milanese

New Zealand Lamb

Grilled Broccoli Tagine

Vanilla Panna Cotta

Each pairing is a testament to Chandon’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, seamlessly complemented by Neuma’s culinary artistry.

Chef Ashish Bhasin shares, “This menu is a celebration of sophistication. Each dish has been thoughtfully designed to harmonize with the unique notes of Chandon’s wines, creating a sensory journey unlike any other.”

Kaushal Khairnar, Chandon India’s head winemaker, added, “Vintage 2015 represents the pinnacle of Chandon’s journey in India. This collaboration with Neuma elevates the experience, blending the art of winemaking with the joy of culinary exploration.”

This exclusive experience is priced at Rs 4,500 plus taxes per person and offers a rare opportunity to explore the entire Chandon portfolio, thoughtfully paired with a specially curated menu.

Details

Venue: Neuma, Mumbai

Dates: On till December 30

Price: Rs 4,500 (approximately)